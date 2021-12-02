ASM Global names Chris Bray EVP of European operations

ASM Global has named Chris Bray executive vice president, European operations, with responsibility for all aspects of ASM’s European business.

Bray, who will be based in Manchester, is a 30-year veteran in commercial, operations, entertainment and strategic development within the high-street retail, leisure and hospitality industries. He spent the past six years as CEO for sports and leisure, UK&I, at Sodexo, the global contract catering and facilities management company.

ASM Global president and CEO Ron Bension said, “Chris has been responsible for a business portfolio tasked with delivering exceptional experiences at some of the most prestigious sporting and event locations across the UK such as Ascot Racecourse, Chelsea Flower Show, Brighton and Hove Albion FC, Newcastle United FC, as well as the National Gallery and other iconic day visitor experiences across the country. We’re confident that he will execute tremendous value creation, organic growth and new business initiatives.”

ASM Global, which continued its expansion during the height of the pandemic, is planning continued growth in Europe. The venue management firm and event producer has made a series of appointments.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining ASM Global as it accelerates its growth ambitions across the globe,” said Bray. “Recent wins in Europe including Newcastle Gateshead Quays, Derby Arena, Cantu Arena and Södra Teatern are testament to the exceptional capabilities of our European teams and the confidence that our clients have in our ability to deliver innovative services and world-class live experiences for their guests. I am really looking forward to working with the teams to build upon the great work they have done.”

ASM Global has a portfolio encompassing eight countries with a leading presence in the UK, Sweden and Germany. Flagship venues include AO Arena in Manchester; Avicii Arena, Tele2 Arena and Friends Arena in Sweden; and Koenig Pilsner Arena in Germany, which will become Rudolf Weber Arena in January 2022.