ASM Global takes charge at Sheffield venues

Sheffield’s Utilita Arena and Sheffield City Hall are now part of the ASM Global family.

The new operators will oversee a series of improvement works, funded by Sheffield City Council and ASM Global.

“Taking place across all areas of Utilita Arena, the vision is to reimagine the venue as a world-class touring destination, while developing the venue experience at Sheffield City Hall in line with its prestigious heritage identity,” said a statement.

As part of the overall enhancements, the venue’s capacity will increase.

Chris Bray, president of ASM Global Europe, said: “We are excited to welcome Utilita Arena and Sheffield City Hall to the ASM Global family – two amazing venues with a rich history. We’re looking forward to working with the teams to elevate the guest experience and future proof both venues for years to come. Everyone who walks into an ASM venue is a guest – fans, production, artists and athletes; and with this in mind, our ambition is to reimagine the venues, delivering world-class live entertainment in Sheffield.”

Dom Stokes, general manager of Utilita Arena Sheffield & Sheffield City Hall, said: “Joining ASM Global is an exciting new chapter, and an incredible opportunity, for both Utilita Arena and Sheffield City Hall. ASM’s network, vision and expertise are unmatched, and their ambition for both venues is truly inspiring. Utilita Arena and Sheffield City Hall are integral to the region, and we can’t wait to showcase new experiences while ensuring they remain at the heart of our wonderful community."

Utilita Arena’s enhancement work gets underway this month and is set to continue throughout the year. The venue will remain open for the duration.

The first phase will focus on enhancements to the venue concourses including more points of sale to improve speed of service, as well as improvements to the food and beverage offering. There will be additional major developments such as new supersuite spaces, a refurbished arena club and revamped lounges for an improved premium experience.

Utilita Arena’s back of house will be upgraded with a complete overhaul of the backstage areas for artists, production and crew.

At Sheffield City Hall, ASM Global will undertake improvements to the fan experience including the addition of more tills and the introduction of a new and improved food and beverage offering. There will also be improved signage, screens and security.



“ASM Global’s operation of the venue will retain a heavy focus on upholding the cultural heritage of what is one of Sheffield’s most historic buildings, futureproofing it for years to come while preserving its iconic features,” added the statement.

Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield has an excellent reputation for hosting major events, festivals, live music, culture and sport, and the city’s venues play a huge role in this. As our new venue operator, ASM Global will bring the benefits of global scale and expertise to operate and invest in the Utilita Arena and Sheffield City Hall. Last year, the Utilita Arena played host to MOBO Awards, Matchroom Boxing and countless global stars and is home to the Sheffield Steelers.

“Sheffield City Hall is one of the city’s most historic venues and has hosted some of the biggest names in music and entertainment, from Elton John to the Beatles and Kylie Minogue. We have big ambitions to develop Sheffield’s events offer even further and our new partnership with ASM Global will ensure our city continues to have fantastic venues for the best events.”

The majority of the Sheffield City Trust team will transfer to ASM Global.