ASM Global unveils new environmental hygiene plans for venues

Venue management giant ASM Global has unveiled plans for a new environmental hygiene programme in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

VenueShield will be deployed at more than 325 ASM Global facilities around the world, providing the highest levels of cleanliness and safety in partnership with leading medical professionals, industry experts and public health officials.

Formed following a merger between AEG Facilities and SMG in 2019, ASM operates a portfolio of arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, performing arts centres, theatres and other venues across five continents including Manchester Arena, First Direct Arena in Leeds and SSE Arena, Wembley.

“At the very heart of this effort is our focus on making our employees, tenants and guests safe and comfortable in a welcoming environment,” said Bob Newman, president and CEO of ASM Global. “ASM’s unique and unmatched worldwide footprint of leading convention centers, arenas, stadia and theaters provides the input, data and resources to adapt to our guests needs and expectations while further enhancing the quality of their experience in our venues.”

VenueShield will provide "the most advanced hygienic safeguards", with protocols to vary based on the type of facility and will be further customised for each location.

“We realise that each of our venues across the globe are economic engines for their respective communities, representing local tax revenues, travel revenues and jobs," added Newman. "We look forward to re-opening these local and regional economic foundations, stimulating local economies, and again delivering the entertainment experience that has defined us for decades.”

Implemented by ASM Global’s VenueShield Task Force in accordance with international health care guidelines, the measures will explore the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), food safety measures, air quality control, surface cleaning, physical/social distancing, temperature checks, thermal cameras, hand sanitisers, reduced touch points, contactless transactions and daily monitoring systems.

Additionally, ASM will consult with leading subject matter experts, health officials and industry leaders in the areas of industrial hygiene, sanitisation and fulfillment on all facets of the programme.