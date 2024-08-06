ASM Global ups Ed Sanderson to new European leadership role

ASM Global has appointed Ed Sanderson to the new role of executive vice president of business development for Europe.

Now transferring to the European division of the business to focus on the UK and beyond, Sanderson has recently been leading the development of ASM Global in Asia, working on the Kai Tak Sports Park Project, among other initiatives.

Chris Bray, president of ASM Global Europe said, “Europe represents a dynamic and exciting market for us. Our recent successes in the UK, Portugal, Italy and Finland have reinforced ASM Global’s market leading position, and this new role is another example of our commitment to further invest in the future growth opportunities that we see. Ed's leadership and experience will be pivotal as we look to continue to invest in the fan experience in key cities, with key clients. His expertise will be instrumental in helping us to bring more best-in-class live entertainment experiences to millions more fans across Europe and we are delighted to welcome him to our European team."

ASM Global works with venues around the UK and Europe including Finland, Sweden and Germany and has staged tours and events with Elton John, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and more. The company also works across major sporting events including the Davis Cup, ArenaCross, the Swedish national football team and international boxing.