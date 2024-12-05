Association of Independent Festivals member capacity passes one million

The total ticketed capacity of AIF members in the UK is now more than one million.

The exact ticketed capacity of the combined AIF membership is 1,150,945.

The milestone marks a significant rise from the Association of Independent Festivals’ launch in 2008, when just five festival organisers began talking about issues affecting the independent festival community. Since then, the collective has grown to 146 UK independent festival promoters.

The trade body is now an influential force both within the music industry and with the country’s policy makers.

In a statement published today, AIF CEO John Rostron said: “It’s incredible to reflect on how far we’ve come. Back in 2008, those five trailblazing promoters discovered they had much more in common than divided them and recognised the power of collaboration. Their forward-thinking philosophy remains at the heart of our community today.

“We believe the UK is experiencing a cultural renaissance driven by independent festivals. They lead the way in innovation, inclusivity, and values-based programming. Independent festivals build their ethos into their events and, as a result, have built loyal followings who value unique experiences rooted in community, creativity and sustainability. Many of our member festivals sell out even before their line-ups are announced, underscoring the deep connection between these events and their audiences.”

Despite the growth of the AIF, festival numbers are falling dramatically in the UK at present. At the end of November, as part of ongoing analysis of the sector’s health, AIF warned that 72 festivals have now announced a postponement, cancellation or complete closure in 2024 – double the amount that fell in 2023.

Since then, one more festival has cancelled and another, Black Deer, has postponed to 2026. Those figures plus the 96 events lost to Covid mean that the total number of UK festivals to have disappeared since 2019 is now 206.

Since the start of February, AIF has campaigned for a temporary lowering of VAT on festival tickets from 20% to 5%.

Rostron added: “Running an independent festival is increasingly fraught with financial and logistical difficulties. Rising production costs, inflation, and increased regulatory requirements have placed immense pressure on smaller operators. Unlike major festivals backed by corporate giants, independents often lack the financial cushion provided by sponsorship deals and large-scale ticketing control. This makes it harder for them to absorb unexpected expenses, such as weather-related disruptions or rising fuel costs.

“While rising costs and logistical hurdles remain significant obstacles for us all, the growing support for independent festivals through AIF suggests we can shape a promising future. There’s work to do, and we’re here for it.”