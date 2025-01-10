Attitude Is Everything founder and co-leader to step down after 25 years

Suzanne Bull MBE, founder and co-leader of Attitude Is Everything, will step down from the charity at the end of March 2025.

Attitude Is Everything, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, works to connect disabled people with the live and event industries and to improve access together.

In a statement, Suzanne Bull said: “After 25 glorious years, I’m stepping down from Attitude Is Everything and pursuing new adventures in arts, culture and breast cancer advocacy. As many of you will be aware, I live with a cancer diagnosis as well as being disabled. In March 2025, I’ll be halfway through my treatment, so this seems like a good point for me to live life at a slower pace and have the opportunity to pursue my other interests.

“It’s been a privilege to have been part of a team that makes real change, and I hope that I’ve contributed to making disabled people’s lives more bearable through music.”

“I’ve also had so much fun!” added Suzanne Bull. “In my role, I’ve met everyone from the Queen, to Reverend Jesse Jackson and of course, my beloved Robert Smith! I bet there’s not many people that can reel off an eclectic list like that!

“This decision hasn’t been easy, because working at Attitude Is Everything is my dream job. I’ve been here so long because I couldn’t think of anything better to do. But although I’m sad to be leaving, I know that the organisation will continue to thrive for many years to come, until one day, we’ll be able to say that there are no barriers to disabled people going to, performing or volunteering at, or working in live events.”

Under Suzanne Bull’s co-leadership, Attitude Is Everything has led transformational change to support the needs of disabled audiences, artists and professionals, developing a range of innovative services and initiatives to promote greater inclusivity.

Notable among these is the Live Events Access Charter, a groundbreaking mechanism that encourages event organisers to build disability equality into all aspects of their venue or event, and to make improvements in response to feedback from deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people. Following a wide-ranging audit, a new and improved Charter is scheduled to be launched next month.

Suzanne Bull has been widely recognised for her advocacy and campaigning, and was awarded an MBE in 2013 for services to music, art & disabled people.

She is an honorary fellow of Falmouth University, and has received awards from Music Week (Campaigner of the Year at the Women In Music Awards) and Keychange (Inspiration Award).

Paul Hawkins, currently Attitude Is Everything’s Head of Skills Development, will undertake the role of interim managing director until a new CEO is in post.

Hawkins has worked at Attitude Is Everything for almost 10 years, including creating and leading the award-winning employment initiative, Beyond The Music, and leading the training programme development. Hawkins represents Attitude Is Everything on the UK Music Diversity Taskforce and the advisory group for the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority.

Attitude Is Everything has also announced today that managing director Celia Makin-Bell will be departing the charity in mid-January in order to take up a new position.

Joining in July 2021, Makin-Bell has played a crucial role as Attitude Is Everything’s co-leader, doubling turnover since the Covid-19 pandemic, increasing staffing capacity, and attracting new investment from key funders and partners, including Arts Council England.

Celia Makin-Bell said: “I am sad to be leaving Attitude Is Everything, but I’m incredibly proud of all that we’ve achieved over the last few years. The company is in a very strong position to move forward, and to continue delivering the kinds of impactful change that is still so vitally needed. I have greatly enjoyed working with Suzanne and have learnt so much from her, as well as having a lot of fun! I think our experience of co-leadership shows how different strengths, personal qualities and experiences can come together in a really positive way.

“I am also thrilled that Paul has been appointed to the role of interim managing director. His previous roles and experience at Attitude Is Everything as well as his profile in the music and live events industry mean that he is perfectly placed to undertake this role successfully while the organisation recruits for its next CEO.”

Jacqui Adeniji-Williams, co-chair, Attitude Is Everything, said: “Today's announcement signals a new phase for Attitude Is Everything, and our ongoing work continues. Perhaps the greatest testament to Suzanne and Celia is how they’ve built such a resilient and robust organisation, and one which is well placed to support even more people and remove even more barriers. Going forward we are now fully focussed on finding a new leader with the skill set and ambition to deliver on those aspirations.”