Attitude Is Everything hires Vick Bain as interim strategy director

Attitude Is Everything has recruited ex-BASCA CEO Vick Bain as interim director of strategy.

Bain, who addressed the extent of gender inequality in her 2019 Counting The Music Industry report, will be assisting the charity’s team as they look to next year and beyond. Her responsibilities will include finding new opportunities for partnerships and business development for the charity and the music and event industries in the age of Covid-19.

Attitude Is Everything is an Arts Council England Sector Support Organisation that connects Deaf and disabled people with live music and event industries to improve access together.

“I have long supported and admired the work of Attitude Is Everything, who have done incredible work over the years ensuring people living with disabilities have the same opportunities of access to live music as everyone else," said Bain, who curated The F-List directory of female musicians. "This year has been an incredibly challenging one for the entire music industry, and therefore I am deeply honoured to be working with Attitude over the coming months at this crucial time, ensuring that equal access remains at the top of the agenda for all venues and festivals when we move towards re-opening.”

Her experience and standing in the music industry will be invaluable in these challenging times Ailsa McWilliam, Attitude Is Everything

Ailsa McWilliam, the charity’s director of operations, said: “We are delighted to announce that Vick Bain will be working with Attitude is Everything. Her experience and standing in the music industry will be invaluable in these challenging times. We are excited to be working with Vick and to have the opportunity to benefit from the knowledge she brings to the team.”

Since the live music shutdown in March, Attitude Is Everything has worked to support the development of industry reopening guidance, released an access guide for online music events, collaborated on the production of the #7InclusivePrinciples for the arts and led on the formation of the Audience Access Alliance.

Recent months have also seen the launch of the new Beyond The Music programme, working to break down barriers that impact Deaf and disabled volunteers and industry professionals.

Bain was inducted into the Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour 2017 and is currently a director of the board of the Incorporated Society of Musicians and music tech start-up Delic, as well as a trustee of the Parents & Carers in Performing Arts (PiPA).

Katie Ann Smith, chair, Attitude Is Everything, said: "The Trustees and I are thrilled to welcome Vick to the Attitude Is Everything team. Her appointment brings with it a wealth of knowledge and learning which will ensure the organisation maximises the opportunities as we go into our 21st year and continue to champion access to live music and events for Deaf and disabled people."