Attitude Is Everything launch Accessible Employment Guide to encourage inclusive music industry recruitment

Attitude Is Everything has a new Accessible Employment Guide to improve the inclusion of Deaf and disabled workers in the commercial music sector.

The charity's publication follows research that suggested disabled people are underrepresented at all levels of the UK music industry. This is despite a growth disabled audiences attending live music events and that under the definitions laid out in Equality Act 19% of working adults are considered disabled.

“Our research shows that Deaf and disabled people face barriers applying for jobs in the music industry and that many of those with impairments or health conditions who do work in the industry are concerned about the consequences of identifying themselves as disabled, especially if they are freelance or not insecure employment," explained Paul Hawkins, Attitude Is Everything’s head of volunteering and skills Development.

"Over the last year, we’ve found that there is a lot of desire for a more inclusive and diverse industry but that organisations are not always sure of the steps needed to make that happen. Our Accessible Employment Guide is designed to be clear and concise and to give companies the information they need to start making changes today. The events of the last year have turned many conceptions about the workplace on their head and we’re keen to support the music industry to build back for all and for the industry to come back a stronger, more effective and more diverse place where everyone can succeed based on their talents. We hope that this guide will help to make that happen.”

The new, downloadable guide is suitable for businesses of all sizes, though aims to help small and micro-sized enterprises that do not have extensive HR resources. The document offers straightforward tips on how to attract talented Deaf and disabled workers with advice ranging from accessible job interviews to suggested adjustments to work environments.

"This fantastic Accessible Employment Guide from Attitude Is Everything outlines how everyone can help improve access for disabled people to work in the music industry," suggested UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin.

"Around 12% of people working in the music business have an impairment or long-term health condition, according to the UK Music Workplace Diversity survey. The music industry should lead the way when it comes to ensuring that everyone with an impairment has the opportunity to forge a successful career in a sector that employs 200,000 people and contributes £5.8 billion to the economy. UK Music is committed to continue to work with Attitude Is Everything and our members to ensure that our vibrant industry fully reflects the diversity of the UK.”

A streamed panel marking the publication of the guide will take place at London’s Moth Club from 6pm today (May 18), and featuring Chair Chrysalis Blue Raincoat Group's Robin Millar CBE, Association of Independent Music's Jude McArdle, Attitude Is Everything's Paul Hawkins and festival accessibility consultant Harry Jones.

The guide follows the launch last year of the charity's three-year Beyond The Music to help boost employment opportunities for Deaf and disabled people in the commercial music sector.