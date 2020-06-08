Australian entertainment businesses unite to plan live restart

The Australian live event industry has united to launch the Live Entertainment Industry Forum (LEIF) as the business bids to restart safely following the Covid-19 shutdown.

The Forum will work with governments, sporting bodies, venues and audiences to develop industry-wide measures regarding cleaning and sanitisation, crowd management, physical distancing plans, health monitoring and contact tracing.

Its executive committee includes the bosses of TEG, Live Nation, Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment, AEG, WME, ASM Global, Venues West, Venues Live, Michael Cassel Group, Live Performance Australia, Venue Management Association and the Australian Festivals Association. Former Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland will lead the development of LEIF’s strategy as chair.

“This pandemic has brought our industry to a complete standstill," said Sutherland. “Our industry was the first to close during Covid-19 and it will be one of the last to fully re-open.

“We need a clear roadmap to get our industry back to work, while playing a bigger role in the post Covid-19 economic recovery of our nation. We are committed to working with all states and territories, especially with their chief medical and health officers. We will develop CovidSafe best practices and a world-leading response to revive our industry, get people back to work and bring fans back together throughout Australia through the unbeatable power of live events.”

Geoff Jones, CEO of TEG, said: “Our industry has to work together at this challenging time. We must put aside our natural competitive instincts so we can all bring large-scale live events back to the Australian people safely. We want to work closely with the Federal, State and Territory Governments to create solutions that get our industry up and running again and help get the many thousands of people who support our industry back to work. We want to bring fans back and jobs back, safely.”

Roger Field, CEO of Live Nation Australasia, said: “Live events and mass gatherings are not solely for recreational purposes – they play a crucial part in the fabric of Australian life.

“Just as sport plays an important role in promoting healthy behaviours, so too do music and the performing arts. The positive impact culture brings to society is not only seen both psychologically and in social well-being, but in the fact that the live events industry contributes hundreds of thousands of jobs, which flows on and effects the whole economy. I am proud that we stand united to work together to make the return to events a reality and for the people of Australia to enjoy the power of live once again.”