Australian live entertainment body welcomes PM's easing of restrictions on outdoor events

Australia's Live Entertainment Industry Forum (LEIF) has welcomed the Federal Government’s decision to further ease restrictions on organised gatherings.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a media conference that the 100 per person cap for each indoor gathering during Step Three will be removed, to be replaced by a four-square-metre rule for all premises. The Federal Government will also allow attendance of up to 25% capacity at stadiums that have a capacity of less 40,000 for seated events.

This is a great first step to bring back fans and bring back jobs James Sutherland LEIF

"This is a great first step to bring back fans and bring back jobs to an industry that has been on its knees for more than three months," said LEIF chairman James Sutherland. “Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on millions of Australians and live events play a crucial role in the nation’s mental wellbeing, bringing people together to share and enjoy sport, music and the arts. It is part of the Australian way of life.

“More than 50 organisations have contributed experts to LEIF’s working groups. We are united in our commitment to ensure that the needs of each State & Territory Government and each event are met and that fans, performers, athletes, staff and the public are kept safe. We are working with Governments across Australia and stand ready to respond and adapt our approach based on circumstances. The majority of our members’ events are ticketed and seated.”

Former earlier this month with the objective of restarting the business safely, LEIF is a coalition of Australia’s biggest promoters of entertainment and sport, venue managers and key peak bodies. Its executive committee includes the bosses of TEG, Live Nation, Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment, AEG Presents, WME, ASM Global, Venues West, Venues Live, Stadiums Queensland, Michael Cassel Group, Live Performance Australia, Venue Management Association and the Australian Festivals Association.

LEIF will now work closely with Federal, State and Territory Governments to implement the new measures and enable the safe easing of further restrictions.

"Australia has some of the finest stadia and venue professionals in the world,". added Sutherland. "We are well equipped to manage the critical safety plans needed to ensure CovidSafety in, around and to and from those venues.

“We encourage further announcements from all Governments regarding future milestones as this enables our industry to project a potential gradual path to recovery, bringing back fans and bringing back jobs."