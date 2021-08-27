AWAL artists launch Amazon Music Sessions: IRL

Amazon Music and AWAL have launched Amazon Music Sessions: IRL, the first in-person Amazon Music Sessions event.

Launched in 2020 at the height of Covid restrictions, Amazon Music Sessions offered artists and music fans the opportunity to connect through livestream performances.

With restrictions now lifted, Amazon Music and AWAL will present the first IRL session at a central London location on Thursday, September 2. The secret show is set to take place at an intimate venue.

The entirely independent line-up will consist of UK singer-songwriter, Jade Bird (via distributed label Glassnote Records), and three of Amazon Music UK’s One’s To Watch 2021 artists - Alfie Templeman (via Chess Club Records), Joesef and Tamera.

Fans will have the chance to win tickets by following Amazon Music UK on Instagram and tagging who they would bring in the comments.