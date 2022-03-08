BandsInTown launches NFT programme to support new artists

Concert discovery platform BandsInTown has teamed up with Bondly, an NFT solutions provider, to help boost the careers of early-stage acts through BandsInTown's programme Big Break.

Since its launch in 2017, BandsInTown’s Big Break programme has identified and supported artists on the rise, including Yungblud, Omar Apollo, The Marias and Cautious Clay.

The programme will now incorporate the use of NFTs: audiences will receive a free, exclusive Big Break NFT associated with each artist, during those artists' one-time livestreams.

The Big Break NFTs will be made in collaboration between each Big Break act and an emerging visual artist. Reflective of both of the visual artist’s theme and mood, and each act’s taste and style, the NFTs feature a collectible virtual tour laminate that commemorates the show details. Via blockchain, fans will own proof of attendance of the artist’s early show and have a vested interest in supporting their future.

The first stream is set to take place March 23 with surf rock band Sun Room. The four-piece Californian band have teamed up with visual artist, Sonja Ferkingstad, to create their virtual laminate.

Not enough has been done across Web3 to support emerging artists Fabrice Sergent, BandsInTown

Throughout 2022, these livestreams will continue with a pairing of 10 emerging music acts and 10 emerging visual artists. Audience members who collect all 10 NFTs will unlock a bonus NFT of the ‘Big Break’ poster art which will showcase the entire series, in addition to a physical print of the poster.

Fabrice Sergent, BandsInTown's managing partner, said: “So many large artists have profited off NFTs, but not enough has been done across Web3 to support emerging artists when they need it most – at the earliest stages of their careers. BandsInTown has always been first to leverage technology to help artists build sustainable futures.”

Liam Boyd, head of music at Bondly, said: “Working with BandsInTown is an obvious choice for Bondly, as they truly are the centrepiece within the music industry, connecting over 560,000 artists and 68 million music fans through music events and more. We’re excited to use NFTs to bring music fans closer to their favorite acts, showcasing the next generation of music experience, and what better way to kick off our partnership than a focus on grassroots talent through BandsInTown’s Big Break series.”