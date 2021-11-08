BBC Radio 1Xtra's DJ Ace launches Everything R&B Live project

BBC Radio 1Xtra’s R&B specialist and presenter, DJ Ace, has launched his new project Everything R&B Live.

The project will help five unsigned UK R&B artists to develop their knowledge and connections within the live music industry, enhance their performance skills, and be introduced to new audiences as they tour the UK.

The education strand of the programme will include masterclasses delivered by industry professionals, covering roles including tour managers, promoter, sound engineer and stage technician.

Each of the five selected artists will represent a different city, and as part of the programme's performance strand, will headline in their own city support by members of the cohort, with the aim of showcasing the participants and their music in their hometowns.

Ace said: “I’m really excited about unearthing, developing and showcasing some of the next-gen from around the UK in live music, setting through this project and tour. I am hoping to find some real vocal gems in some of the underrepresented parts of the country.”

The scheme has been designed and developed by Yaw Owusu and Ray Paul of The Playmaker Group.

Yaw Owusu said: “R&B music creators and audiences in the UK have both been under-represented and under-served within mainstream offers of Black Music so we are really excited to kick off Everything R&B Live with Ace. This project will give both the artists and the audience an authentic experience that is not just going to be top quality but an eye-opening education whilst contributing to the growth of the new R&B scene in the UK."

The tour takes place in 2022, and artists are invited to apply to the project. The deadline for submissions is 23 November. To apply, email submissions@everythingrnb.com with the title R&B TOUR, including in the body of the email a link to two of your best songs and a Word or PDF version of your biography.