BBC Radio 6 Music Festival returns March

Arlo Parks, Loyle Carner and more will be performing at this year’s BBC Radio 6 Music Festival.

The festival will be taking place in Greater Manchester from March 24-26, and will be returning to the O2 Victoria Warehouse where it first took place in 2014.

Greater Manchester has also been announced as the 6 Music Festival’s permanent home.

Throughout the weekend there will be global premieres of brand new live shows, new music debuts, collaborations and surprise guests.

Joining Arlo Parks and Loyle Carner on the lineup are artists including Christine And The Queens, Wu-Lu, Lava La Rue and The Big Moon.

DJ sets will also take place across the weekend from Afrodeutsche, Erol Alkan, Hot Chip, Jamz Supernova, Steve Lamacq, Daniel Avery, Yard Act, Tarzsa, The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess, Good Future and BBC Introducing DJs Phoebe I-H and Emily Pilbeam.

There will also be club nights at Band On The Wall and Victoria Warehouse themed around 6 Music’s Indie Forever and Rave Forever shows, as well as a Morning After Mix live broadcast on the Sunday at Ramona.

Highlights from the festival will be broadcast on BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Radio Manchester from MediaCityUK in Salford, as well as on BBC Sounds, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and BBC Music’s YouTube channel.

“Mad,” said Loyle Carner. “Six years since we last played 6 Music Festival. Feels good to be back. The shows evolved a lot since back then, I’m lucky to share the stage with some of my musical heroes. We’ve got a few extra voices coming through to lift us up too. See you soon.”

Arlo Parks said: “This is the first time I’ll be introducing my new album in a live setting and I’m so excited. To be surrounded by such innovative, singular artists is a real joy and I genuinely can’t wait for this.”

Samantha Moy, head of BBC Radio 6 Music said: “6 Music will be rooted in Salford over time, so we’re bringing the festival back home to Greater Manchester, where it all began, with some incredible performances. You may have seen Arlo Parks, Christine And The Queens and Loyle Carner before, but you won’t have seen them like this before. It promises to be a very special weekend indeed.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham added: “We are delighted to welcome the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival to Manchester. There is a rich musical heritage in Greater Manchester, and a real pride in the independent music scene, and as BBC Radio 6 Music has always supported new and alternative artists, it’s a perfect fit for the festival to have its permanent home in the city for the years to come. There’s so much new Greater Manchester music out there right now that deserves to be heard, which is why we started Artist Of The Month with BBC Radio Manchester, and like BBC Radio 6 Music, we want to give emerging talent a platform.”