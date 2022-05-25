BBC Radio 6 Music returns to host stage at All Points East

All Points East has confirmed that BBC Radio 6 Music will be returning to the festival as official broadcast partners this year.

The award-winning station will be the official broadcast partner for the East London music festival, which is staged in Victoria Park in August for two weekends from Friday, August 19 to Sunday, August 28.

As part of the special collaboration between the station and All Points East, BBC Radio 6 Music will again be hosting The 6 Music Stage, curated by the station’s presenters. The announcement follows the Q1 RAJAR results showing record ratings for 6 Music.

Gilles Peterson will choose the line-up on Friday, August 19, Mary Anne Hobbs on Saturday, August 20, Tom Ravenscroft on Thursday, August 25, Afrodeutsche on Friday, August 26, Jamz Supernova on Saturday, August 27 and Don Letts on Sunday, August 28.

All presenters will also perform DJ sets themselves on the 6 Music Stage, on the dates they are curating the line-up.

Acts performing on the 6 Music Stage across the two festival weekends include Benji B, Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy, Luxe, Nabihah Iqbal, Nia Archives, Norman Jay, Planningtorock, Sherelle, Shy One, Tash LC & Mina and more.

As All Points East’s broadcast partner, the network will also play out performance highlights from the 6 Music Stage on air.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: “After our hugely successful first year of welcoming BBC Radio 6 Music as All Points East’s broadcast partner in 2021, it’s brilliant to have them back hosting the 6 Music stage. We’re delighted to welcome back the incomparable Gilles Peterson, Tom Ravenscroft and Mary Anne Hobbs curating the line ups with even more exciting names this summer.”

Mary Anne Hobbs said: “We broke new ground with the pioneering All Queens stage at APE in 2021. It was the first time we’d been back on a festival stage for two years and it was emotional. It’s a joy to return with my ’22 line-up, loaded with incendiary young artists, with roots in many different cultures.”

Jamz Supernova added: “Really excited to be playing APE again, last year was a real highlight for me. Nothing better than being in your hometown. The stage, the sound and the ravers made it magical. This year, I’m really excited to be curating my own line-up on the 6 Music stage, watching the DJs smash it and celebrating the end of the day by watching James Blake!”

Earlier today, The Smile were announced to join Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds at Luno Presents All Points East on Sunday, August 28 as very special guests.

LINE-UP SPECIALLY CURATED BY THE 6 MUSIC DJS

Friday 19 August

Curated by Gilles Peterson

DJ STORM

NIA ARCHIVES > IG Culture > Shy One

DJ Paulette > Gilles Peterson

Saturday 20 August

APE PRESENTS: FIELD DAY

All Queens, curated by Mary Anne Hobbs

BKLAVA > Jennifer Cardini & Tijana T

Jessy Lanza (DJ Set) > Juliana Huxtable

LUXE > Mary Anne Hobbs

Planningtorock > TYGAPAW

Thursday 25 August

Curated by Tom Ravenscroft

Dance System > LCY

MYD > Tash LC > Mina

Tom Ravenscroft

Friday 26 August

Curated by Afrodeutsche

Skee Mask > VERONICA VASICKA

Nathan Fake > Plaid > Tasha

Afrodeutsche

Saturday 27 August

Curated by Jamz Supernova

SHERELLE > Benji B

Scratchclart (Scratcha DVA)

Yung Singh

Nidia > Jubilee

Jamz Supernova

Sunday 28 August

Curated by Don Letts

Norman Jay > Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy?Sean Johnston > Nabihah Iqbal

Gaudi ft Zoe Devlin Love > Garnda x Catching Cairo > Don Letts