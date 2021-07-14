Beckie Sugden joins ICM Partners/Primary Talent International

Beckie Sugden has joined ICM Partners/Primary Talent International as a concerts agent.

The appointment was announced by Matt Bates, managing director, Primary Talent International and ICM Partners head of international/Europe. Sugden will work in the agency’s London offices.

Sugden moves to ICM/Primary from X-ray Touring, which she joined in 2014. In her almost seven years at X-ray, she has built an eclectic roster including Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals, Russ, Noname, Mick Jenkins, T-Pain, Ghostemane, Mac Ayres, Soulection, Joe Kay and more. The artists will move with her to ICM/Primary,

“Beckie is an agent whose reputation in the industry precedes her,” said Matt Bates. “She has an exciting and diverse roster and we are excited to welcome her into the ICM/Primary family.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the team at ICM/Primary, bringing my 15 years of experience to an already stellar international team” said Sugden. “As we all begin to rebuild from the ashes of the pandemic there feels like no better time to join such a progressive, representative and forward-thinking company. I’m extremely proud to represent some of the most exceptional and groundbreaking artists around and I look forward to continuing our work together utilising the incredible breadth of resources ICM has to offer as artists’ careers become more multi-dimensional than ever.”

Prior to X-ray Touring, Sugden spent five years at The Agency Group (UTA), and she worked at WME before that. She began her career in live music from her bedroom as founder of her own agency, Mixedtape.

The recruitment of Sugden follows the appointment of Sally Dunstone earlier this year.

Primary Talent International joined forces with ICM Partners in March of 2020 and Matt Bates was named head of international/Europe of the combined entities in February 2021.