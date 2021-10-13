Benjamin Leaver named CEO of Festicket and Event Genius

Festicket and its global technology platform for event creators, Event Genius, has completed a series of senior appointments and moves within the management structure.

“By strengthening the team over the course of 2021, the business is now well-placed to meet the demand for the thousands of events set to take place in 2022 and beyond,” said a statement.

Zack Sabban, Festicket co-founder and CEO, now assumes the role of president. In the new role, Sabban will focus on strategic relationships with partners and clients, driving accelerated global growth and capitalising on the demand around the world.

Benjamin Leaver, who has been a non-executive board director since 2018, becomes CEO of Festicket and Event Genius. Leaver has wide-ranging experience in technology businesses across multiple sectors. He was formerly COO of Treatwell, the beauty website which was acquired in 2015 for more than $200m.

??The appointments follow recent moves including ex-Orbitz, GrubHub and Delivery Hero exec Brian Walker joining as chief technology officer (CTO) and Event Genius and Ticket Arena founder Reshad Hossenally promoted to chief operating officer, as the business focuses on a global roll out of its end-to-end Event Genius technology. ?

We have an amazing team with an incredible knowledge of what makes live events successful Benjamin Leaver

Zack Sabban said: “I am immensely proud of how much we have achieved since we started Festicket a decade ago. During the next phase of our development, I want to drive our global growth and take our services to thousands more event creators around the world. I am delighted that Benjamin has agreed to lead the business as it seeks to empower event creators everywhere to grow profitably and sustainably as they deliver incredible experiences to people all over the world.”

Benjamin Leaver said: “Having spent the last three years on the board, I’m so proud to be moving into this leadership role at Festicket as CEO. We have an amazing team with an incredible knowledge of what makes live events successful. The coming months and into next year will be one of the most important in the history of the industry. Fans are desperate to be out enjoying live events again and we are in the perfect position to make that experience the best they have ever had, working even more closely with event creators to help bring their visions to life.”

Promoter and Festicket senior advisor Harvey Goldsmith said: “Under Benjamin's leadership and with an exceptional senior team in place, Festicket can continue to grow as the live events market explodes into 2022. When fans attend a show, they want a seamless experience from the moment they leave their homes. Post pandemic the adoption of technology, such as Cashless, a core part of Festicket’s offering to its event partners, has become even more vital.”