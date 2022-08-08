The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Beyoncé's Renaissance maintains a narrow lead at the top of the albums chart.

The star's seventh album, which brought her her fourth UK No.1 last week, holds pole position with 4,193 sales, putting it narrowly ahead of new Eminem compilation Curtain Call 2 (4,175 sales). Harry Styles' Harry's House (3,167 sales) is at No.3, while Ed Sheeran's = (2,542 sales) is at No.4. Calvin Harris' sixth studio album, Funk ...