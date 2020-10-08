Billie EIlish announces her first global livestream concert

Billie Eilish has announced details for her first ever global livestream concert.

Where Do We Go? The Livestream will be hosted on Eilish's website and powered by streaming platform Maestro interactive streaming platform, with interactive production by Lili Studios.

The event will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Saturday, October 24 at 11pm BST. All ticket holders will also have access for 24 hours to replay the show on-demand following performance.



Early ticket buyers will gain exclusive access to Eilish merchandise at a special discounted price, while additional exclusivemerchandise will also be revealed and available from now until show day for all ticket holders.

Proceeds from select items will go towards the Crew Nation charity fund, launched by Live Nation in response to Covid-19’s impact on the sector’s workers.