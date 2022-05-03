Billie Eilish's O2 dates to include climate crisis event Overheated

Billie Eilish has announced Overheated, a multi-day climate-focused event set to take place at The O2 during the Happier Than Ever tour dates at the venue.

Across six days - June 10, 11, 12, 16, 25 and 26 - Overheated brings together climate activists, musicians and designers to discuss the climate crisis, and the work they are doing to make a difference. Topics will range from greening practices in the music industry to the benefits of a plant-based diet, and sustainable fashion.

Each day will feature unique programming including panel discussions, live performances, a documentary viewing, and opportunities for the public to take climate action.

Presented in collaboration with Support + Feed and Reverb, the cross-campus event at the entertainment venue will kick off on Friday, June 10 with Overheated Live, a panel event taking place in Indigo at The O2, featuring introductions by Billie Eilish and Finneas and a special keynote speaker to be announced.

Sigrid is among the performers for an event on June 16.

Maggie Baird, founder of Support+Feed, said: “We are thrilled to be in London and to have this opportunity to connect and discuss different ways we can take action to mitigate the climate crisis.”

Adam Gardner, co-founder of environmental non-profit Reverb, said: “Building upon our sustainability work on Billie’s world tour, and engaging fans at her shows to take climate action, we’re excited to empower even more people to take significant climate action and engage the music industry to do more through Overheated.”

Tickets will be priced at £40 for the first Overheated Live panel session or £65 for both sessions. All profits will be donated to Support + Feed & Reverb.

The Citizen-T Playground will feature a free clothes swap as well as talks from fashion sustainability experts. Swap participants should pre-register their participation along with item details by June 6, 2022.

A full itinerary of events is below:

June 10



Overheated Live at indigo at The O2 - Presented by Support + Feed & RCGD Global

Session 1 - 11am - 1pm

Hosted by Abbie McCarthy

Featuring Tori Tsui, Maggie Baird, Earthrise, Jack Harries and more to be announced.

Special guest Vanessa Nakate

Session 2 - 3pm to 5pm

Hosted by Abbie McCarthy

Introductions by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Featuring Samata Pattinson & Isaias Hernandez and more to be announced.

Keynote by speaker to be announced

June 10-12

Overheated Citizen-T Playground at All Bar One Space at The O2

Hosted by Citizen-T

Featuring a free slow-fashion clothes swap and talks

June 10-12, 16, 25-26

Overheated Documentary commissioned by WePresent, the digital arts platform of WeTransfer

Screening at Cineworld at The O2 and on WePresent from June 10

Featuring Billie Eilish, Dame Vivienne Westwood, Maggie Baird, Finneas, Girl In Red, Samata Pattinson, Tori Tsui, Yungblud and more

June 16 and 26

Youth Activist daily programming at the All Bar One Space at The O2

Featuring some of the UK’s biggest climate activist groups, full details to follow

Talks and workshops

June 16

Overheated Music Climate Session in the O2 Blueroom - Presented by The Big Climate Thing & Reverb

Industry panels for a more sustainable business and music community

Hosted by Abbie McCarthy

Featuring Sigrid, Love Ssega, Kurt Langer, Lara Seaver, Maggie Baird, and more.

In association with Live Nation, Ticketmaster, SJM, AEG and AXS.

Event-goers will be encouraged to make climate pledges.