Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Lewis Capaldi among Reading & Leeds headliners

Reading & Leeds Festival has revealed six headliners for 2023.

The three-day festival will take place on 25-27 August 2023, returning to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park.

Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers, Imagine Dragons and Lewis Capaldi are all confirmed as headliners in 2023.

Festival Republic has confirmed that the dual main stage layout will return for the festival, which avoids clashes between big acts.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, said: “We are delighted to return to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park in 2023 with another epic six headline artists, and an incredible, genre-defying line-up that features some of the very best in modern music. Once again Reading & Leeds is set to be the ultimate bank holiday festival weekend - we can’t wait to be back!”

Yannis Philippakis, Foals' frontman, said: “We’re so hyped to be back at Reading & Leeds. We’ll never forget the rush of headlining Leeds in the absolute pouring rain in 2016, a show that was one of our most intense ever, or back in 2008 at Reading feeling possessed, climbing the rigging and launching myself headfirst into the crowd. We’ve always had an amazing and feral time playing here, one of the greatest festivals in the world. It's so special to be given a headline slot and we’re gonna rock it.”

Other acts confirmed today include Becky Hill, Bicep Live, Wet Leg, Central Cee, Declan McKenna, Don Broco, Steve Lacy, MK, Inhaler, Slowthai, Tion Wayne, Trippie Redd and more, with further names yet to be announced.

General sale tickets and instalment plans are available from 9am on Monday, December 12.