Billie Eilish to become Glastonbury's youngest ever solo headliner

Billie Eilish is the first headliner confirmed for Glastonbury 2022.

The US megastar, who turns 20 in December, will become the event's youngest ever solo headliner when she tops the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 24.

The appearance will be Eilish’s first UK festival headline performance and follows her well-received set on the Other Stage at the most recent Glastonbury in 2019.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous Billie Eilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history. This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”

Eilish, who is represented by Paradigm's Mike Malak, also tours UK arenas next year as part of her Happier Than Ever world tour and will immediately follow her Pyramid Stage bow with two shows at The O2 from June 25-26. The singer's 2019 debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? has sold 699,841 units to date according to the Official Charts Company, while 2021 follow up Happier Than Ever has moved 84,780.

Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar were scheduled to headline Glastonbury 2020 prior to its cancellation due to the pandemic. The 2021 edition was also axed for the same reason.