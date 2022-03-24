Black Country, New Road to headline Visions festival 2022

Visions festival has announced its return for 2022, plus its headline act, British rock band Black Country, New Road (pictured).

The one-day alternative music festival, held across venues in East London, will take place this year on July 23.

Also set to perform are Niger rock band Mdou Moctar, electronica band For Those I Love, actor-musician Keeley Forsyth, Bristol punk-rave duo Giant Swan, French electro-pop artist Oklou, and many more.

The festival has also announced a Friday event at Hackney Road Chapel, featuring a co-headline between dream-pop acts Yumi Zouma and Far Caspian.

This year will see the festival move into newly selected spaces, including the recently renovated Hackney Church, Hackney Round Chapel, Oslo, Paper Dress Vintage, Chats Palace and some outdoor courtyard spaces.

Tickets go on sale on March 25.