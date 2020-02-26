Bloomsbury Ballroom targets music industry events with new hire options

The 1920s Art Deco venue is opening up additional rooms and a new range of hire options to add greater accessibility for a wider range of functions. Past events at The Ballroom include an intimate industry gig by Kylie Minogue and Kano's Hoodies All Summer album launch.

The Bloomsbury Ballroom in central London is diversifying as it bids to attract industry showcases, exclusive launches and awards ceremonies.

In addition to the 600-capacity Ballroom itself, the recently refurbished Rose Room Suite (200 capacity) and Long Bar Suite (60 capacity) can now be used individually or in tandem. A new state of the art audio visual system by Eclipse Global has also been fitted throughout the space.

We are confident that we will be able to offer a complete range of solutions for any type of event Evelina Girling The Bloomsbury Ballroom

The new team will be led by former events manager at BAFTA Eric Ienco, who has worked for the likes of Madonna and Sting.

Evelina Girling, CEO of The Bloomsbury Ballroom, said: “We are excited to have Eric and our new team on board, who are brimming with ideas and energy and are experts in their field. We are confident that we will be able to offer a complete range of solutions for any type of event and are excited to host some of the capital's best functions in future.”

Ienco added: “I am thrilled to be part of the team at such a multi-faceted and versatile venue. I hope that my long term experience of managing events for many different high profile music clients will allow us to provide everything that the industry needs to host a range of memorable functions of the highest calibre.”