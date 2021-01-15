Bluedot festival to launch new podcast with help from Moog Music, Brian Cox and more

The Bluedot festival is launching a podcast series.

Initially a six-episode run, the programme will cover music, science and cosmic culture, reflecting the event's home at the Jodrell Bank Observatory.

The podcast will feature highlights from the festival's online event including a talk with Professor Brian Cox, A Weekend In Outer Space which took place last year, a full-length documentary on the history of the Theremin made in association with Moog Music, and a virology discussion with regular Bluedot speakers Alice Roberts and Dan Davis on How To Cure Covid.

The podcast is being produced in collaboration with The Space, Arts Council England and the National Lottery and is available via all major platforms.

