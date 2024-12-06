Boomtown launches new stage as it unveils line-up for 2025 edition

Boomtown has shared an early announcement on its 2025 line-up as well as unveiling a new stage for dance music.

Boomtown takes place at Matterley Bowl in Hampshire between Wednesday, August 6 and Sunday, August 10, 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

It marks a departure for the event, which is known for only confirming names of performers just weeks out from the summer festival.

The 2025 line-up includes Maribou State, Sean Paul, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Overmono, Hybrid Minds, Nia Archives, Azealia Banks, Pa Salieu, Kurupt FM and Rudimental, who will provide a visual-heavy DJ show.

Paying homage to genre pioneers, Boomtown will feature The Wailers and disco legends Boney M.

The electronic music line-up includes The Blessed Madonna, Joy Orbison, Kenya Grace and Anfisa Letyago.

Boomtown 2025 will see the introduction of a new stage, Hydro, which will showcase house, techno and disco.

Another major change for the festival will see the Origin stage regenerated as an ancient temple, newly named The Lions Gate.

Next summer will see Boomtown grow back outside the Downtown bowl area once again, expanding into the surrounding hills, valleys and woodland, creating more space and discovery.

Among its various award wins, Boomtown won BBC Radio 1’s Best Dance Festival UK & Europe in 2023.