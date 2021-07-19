Boost for festival sector as All Points East confirms capacity increase

In a boost for the festivals sector, All Points East has told ticketholders that it is set to go ahead next month, with AEG’s Jim King confirming plans to use the government’s NHS Covid Pass.

“We're delighted to confirm that All Points East will be going ahead next month as planned,” said King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents. “In line with government guidelines, we'll be applying the NHS Covid Pass as an entry requirement for all fans to help us to reduce the risk of Covid. We’re incredibly grateful to all the teams who have worked tirelessly to make it possible, and to you for staying the course. See you in August!”

King's statement comes on 'freedom day', as the government lifts coronavirus restrictions in the UK. Many in the festival business are calling for an insurance scheme to protect scheduled events.

Meanwhile, the Music Venue Trust has launched a new Take A Test campaign to help ensure the safety of venue staff, music fans and performers as gigs return.

All Points East is due to take place in London’s Victoria Park on August 27, 28, 29 and 30, with Foals, London Grammar, Kano, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx and more all in line to perform.

More tickets to the event have now been released. In a statement released on Twitter, All Points East said it is “carefully planning for every eventuality, through all the uncertainty around summer festivals”.

It also confirmed plans to welcome more people to the event: “In line with our increased capacities, we will adapt the event by adding additional security and facilities across the site, to ensure a safe event for the local community and our guests.”

The statement noted that, following today’s government briefing, All Points East is determined to provide “the very best fan experience and keep our visitors safe”.

There is still some way to go for the live business to recover fully, with revenues in the sector forecast to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2025.