Boost for touring sector and festivals as vaccinated US and EU travellers won't have to quarantine

The live sector has been hard hit by the pandemic - and even the reopening of venues was soon followed by the announcement of Covid passports being introduced in late September.

But there’s potentially good news for festivals and the touring sector with today’s announcement that EU and US travellers who are double vaccinated will not need to quarantine when coming into England. The change applies to people who have been fully vaccinated in the EU or US who are coming to England from an amber list country.

The change will come into force at 04.00 BST on Monday (August 2). With festivals returning for the summer, it opens up the possibility of more international acts being able to appear without quarantine disrupting their schedule.

Greg Parmley, CEO of LIVE, said: “We are extremely pleased to see that the government has taken the decision to allow people into the UK without the need to quarantine, if they have been fully vaccinated in Europe or the USA.

“This will allow international artists to perform at our world-leading festivals and venues over the coming months and will provide a vital boost to our iconic live music industry as we come out of lockdown.”

Festivals including Tramlines (pictured) and Latitude returned at the weekend, following the lifting of Covid restrictions. Major events still to come include Reading & Leeds, All Points East, Field Day and Wireless.

It was confirmed today that Queens Of The Stone Age have pulled out of Reading & Leeds due to “restrictions and logistics”. Biffy Clyro have stepped in as headliners.

EU and US travellers will still need to take a Covid test before their departure and a PCR test on the second day following arrival in England.

It is not yet confirmed whether other UK nations will make the change on quarantine.

PHOTO: Ben Bentley