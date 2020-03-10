"We have reached an awful lot of people," says Country To Country co-promoter Chris York, as interest in the genre continues to rise outside the US

SJM Concerts’ Chris York has told Music Week the number of country acts touring the UK has soared since the advent of the Country To Country (C2C) festival, which returns this weekend.

Past C2C headliners such as Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum and Carrie Underwood have gone on to play their own UK arena shows, ...