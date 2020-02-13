Brian Eno to give keynote interview at IMS 2020

Music legend Brian Eno has been confirmed as a keynote speaker at the 2020 International Music Summit (IMS) in Ibiza.

In an interview with IMS co-founder Pete Tong, the pioneering electronic musician and producer will discuss his role as founding trustee of the EarthPercent project and the "urgent need" for the music industry to tackle the climate crisis.

Eno (pictured), who will appear by video link "to avoid unneccesary air travel", will open the 13th edition of the dance music conference, which runs from May 20-22 and is part of IMS' focus on the climate emergency. IMS will donate the cost of Eno’s flight to EarthPercent and will carbon offset all air travel associated with producing the 2020 event.

EarthPercent exists to encourage artists and music companies to commit a small percentage of their revenue to organisations addressing the climate issue.

Previously held at Ibiza's Hard Rock Hotel, IMS is relocating to Destino for this year's summit.