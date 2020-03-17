Brighton Music Conference postponed until September

Brighton Music Conference has been postponed until September in light of the spread of coronavirus.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in the south coast city from April 22-25 and has been postponed until September 23-26. All original tickets will remain valid.

“We have not taken this decision lightly, but safeguarding the health and well being of our visitors, speakers, staff and everyone involved is paramount,” said the event’s director Billy Mauseth.

“In this time of uncertainty we urge our industry to pull together and support each other so we can all come out the other side.”

The event will remain at the British Airways i360 venue on Brighton’s beachfront, with the main conference events scheduled for 24-25. More information will be announced, while Music Week will host a panel on the day. Orbital are due for a keynote address and aftershow party.