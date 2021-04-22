BRIT Awards to host 4,000-strong crowd for O2 Arena live show

The BRIT Awards will host a crowd of 4,000 people when the ceremony hits the O2 Arena next month, as the venue's first live show in more than a year.

The event is part of the Government’s Events Research Programme and will use Covid testing approaches to investigate how live shows can take place without social distancing.

The music industry has gifted 2,500 tickets to frontline workers, while the BRITs is inviting key workers in the Greater London Area. A ballot for free tickets for key workers opens today (April 22) at 12 noon.

The crowd will not be socially distanced or required to wear face coverings in the arena, but must present a negative test upon arrival and provide contact details for NHS Test And Trace.

Dua Lipa said: “This has been a long tough year for everyone and I'm delighted the night will honour the key worker heroes who have cared for us so well during that time and continue to do so. They are quite simply an inspiration. The BRIT Awards are always special and this will truly make it a night to remember.”

I'm delighted the night will honour the key worker heroes who have cared for us so well Dua Lipa

Geoff Taylor, chief executive, BPI & BRIT Awards, said: “This year’s BRIT Awards with Mastercard is one of the most significant in the show’s history. Not only will we be celebrating the brilliant music and artists that have helped us through the pandemic, but we hope it will provide a path for the return of live music that fans and artists have so sorely missed. And as a thank you to the key workers who have kept our country going through the difficult times, we are inviting them to be our audience for the first live performances at The O2 in over a year.

“We’re buzzing about the show and working closely with Government, The O2 and all our partners to ensure all safety measures and guidelines are adhered to.”

Danielle Kennedy-Clark, deputy general manager of The O2, said: “We’re proud that The O2 has been selected to host the largest indoor capacity pilot event with The BRITs. This scientific trial is an important step on the path to recovery for the live entertainment industry, and our operational teams are making the final preparations to be able to welcome people into The O2 arena again for the first time in more than a year.”

Headie One, Arlo Parks and Griff are also set to perform on the night. Catch up on this year’s BRITs nominations here.