British Music Embassy moves to bigger venue for SXSW 2020

The British Music Embassy has moved to a larger venue for SXSW 2020. It will take up residency for 10 days at Cedar Street Courtyard.

Now in its 13th year, the British Music Embassy is the official UK residency at SXSW and hosts a number of events and showcases throughout the convention, which runs from March 13-22.

There will be 13 SXSW showcases featuring 63 acts in partnership with AIM, BBC Music, the BPI, the Department for International Trade (DIT), PPL, PRS for Music and the PRS Foundation.

The BBC Music Introducing and PRS Foundation’s showcase on Thursday, March 19, will be hosted by BBC Radio 1’s Huw Stephens. It will air on Radio 1 on March 22 and 29, with a line-up including Arlo Parks (pictured), Self Esteem, Aaron Smith, Knucks, The Orielles and Steam Down.

Steve Lamacq will be hosting the BBC Radio 6 Music showcase in association with the BPI on Wednesday, March 18. Lamacq’s shows will be live from the British Music Embassy on Thursday, March, 19 and Friday, March 20.

The BBC Radio 6 Music showcase line-up includes Bang Bang Romeo, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Jehnny Beth, The Murder Capital and Beabadoobee.

Details of further acts appearing at the British Music Embassy will be released in the coming days.

James Stirling, head of BBC Music & BBC Music Introducing, said: “BBC Music is proud to showcase a selection of the most talented emerging British artists at SXSW.

“We have a successful record of delivering great talent to US and many of the artists have used the opportunity as a springboard for US success. Working alongside our fantastic partners, I am confident this year will bring similar result.”

Peter Leathem, CEO of PPL, said: “SXSW is one of the most important musical showcases in the world. It offers artists the chance to expand their audience internationally, make industry connections and meet other like-minded creators, all of which could take their careers to the next level.

“We are proud to help provide such a platform for a truly talented line-up of performers.”

Nigel Elderton, PRS For Music chairman, said: “I am incredibly happy that PRS for Music is once again partnering with the British Music Embassy for another spectacular showcase of British songwriting at SXSW. The level of talent and breadth of musical variety we see at this showcase year after year is nothing short of astounding and we are proud to be able to support these up and coming music creators, at this hugely important stage of their career.”

Geoff Taylor, chief executive of BPI & BRIT Awards, said: “British music has fans the world over. Streaming means our artists can reach them more quickly, but its global nature also means that they face unprecedented competition.

“Major events such as SXSW are taking on greater significance in showcasing the talents of breakthrough artists, so the BPI is delighted to once again participate in the British Music Embassy.”

Tom Kiehl, acting CEO of UK Music, said: “UK Music is proud to be part of the fantastic British Music Embassy at SXSW and a partner at the event for a second year.

“Music contributes £5.2 billion to the UK economy and brings enjoyment to millions at home and around the world. This promises to be another fantastic global showcase of outstanding UK talent.”

Jude McArdle, membership manager, AIM, said: “2020 is an exciting year for us as a British Music Partner at SXSW. Our first rodeo partnering on a BBC Music Introducing showcase will give us a chance to bring some of the most exciting grassroots talent to the world stage, and we can’t wait to set up at the British Music Embassy’s new home, Cedar Street Courtyard.”

Joe Frankland, CEO of PRS Foundation, said: “Performing overseas at industry showcase events has a huge impact on artist careers, enabling them to export to new markets, secure new business and to reach new audiences.

“SXSW is one of the biggest industry events in the world and we’re delighted to be supporting 36 talented UK music creators to attend the festival this year through our International Showcase Fund which is funded by Department for International Trade, British Underground, Arts Council England, PPL, the Musicians’ Union, Creative Scotland, Wales Arts International, Arts Council of Wales, Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland.

“We’re also very much looking forward to celebrating the fifth year of our BBC Music Introducing and PRS Foundation showcase which will see a further four brilliant UK artists supported to perform at the iconic British Music Embassy.”