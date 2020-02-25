British Music Embassy reveals full SXSW line-up

The British Music Embassy has unveiled the full SXSW 2020 line-up.

The official UK residency at SXSW will host events and showcases during the convention, which runs from March 13-22.

King Nun, Lauran Hibberd, Larkins and The Sherlocks (pictured) are among the latest additions.

There will be 13 SXSW showcases featuring more than 60 performances in partnership with AIM, BBC Music, the BPI, the Department for International Trade (DIT), Belfast City Council, PPL, PRS for Music and PRS Foundation.

The full line-up at the British Music Embassy is below:

Sunday March 15 7:30pm - 11:00pm

British Music @ SXSW presents

Bess Atwell 8:00pm - 8:30pm

The Wandering Hearts 8:50pm - 9:20pm

Hardwicke Circus 9:40pm - 10:10pm

Chainska Brassika 10:30pm - 11:00pm

Monday March 16 8pm - 2am

DIY Magazine presents

In association with Ticketmaster New Music

Official SXSW Showcase

Shopping 8pm - 8:40pm

Walt Disco 9pm - 9:40pm

King Nun 10pm - 10:40pm

Nasty Cherry 11pm - 11:40pm

Crows 12am - 12:40am

HMLTD 1am - 1:40am

Tuesday March 17 8pm - 2am

ATC Live presents

In association with PPL & PRS for Music

Official SXSW Showcase

Fenne Lily 8pm - 8:40pm

Algiers 9pm - 9:40pm

Sorry 10pm - 10:40pm

Los Bitchos 11pm - 11:40pm

Black Country New Road 12am - 12:40am

Pom Poko 1am - 1:40am

Wednesday March 18 2pm - 6pm

British Music @ SXSW presents

Free show by RSVP

Childcare 2:10pm - 2:40pm

Babeheaven 3pm - 3:30pm

Miro Shot 3:50pm - 4:20pm

Far Caspian 4:40pm - 5:10pm

LIFE 5:30pm - 6pm

Wednesday March 18 8pm - 2am

BBC Radio 6 Music presents

In association with the BPI

Official SXSW Showcase

Special Guests (acoustic) 8pm - 8:20pm

Bang Bang Romeo 9pm - 9:40pm

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs 10pm - 10:40pm

Jehnny Beth 11pm - 11:40pm

The Murder Capital 12am - 12:40am

Beabadoobee 1am - 1:40am

Thursday March 19 2pm - 6pm

Output Belfast presents

Free show by RSVP

Gross Net 2:10pm - 2:30pm

Pat Dam Smyth 2:50pm - 3:10pm

Lilla Vargen 3:30pm - 3:50pm

Wood Burning Savages 4:10pm - 4:30pm

Ryan McMullan 4:50pm - 5:10pm

Ryan Vail and Elma Orkestra 5:30pm - 6pm

Thursday March 19 8pm - 2am

BBC Music Introducing presents

In association with PRSF

Official SXSW Showcase

Self Esteem 8pm - 8:40pm

Aaron Smith 9pm - 9:40pm

Knucks 10pm - 10:40pm

Arlo Parks 11pm - 11:40pm

The Orielles 12am - 12:40am

Steam Down 1am - 1:40am

Friday March 20 2pm - 6pm

British Music @ SXSW presents

Free show by RSVP

Siobhan Wilson 2:10pm - 2:40pm

Rosie Lowe 3pm - 3:30pm

Shygirl 3:50pm - 4:20pm

Weird Milk 4:40pm - 5:10pm

PVA 5:30pm - 6pm

Friday March 20 8pm - 2am

BBC Music Introducing presents

In association with AIM

Official SXSW Showcase

Bess Atwell 8pm - 8:40pm

Liz Lawrence 9pm - 9:40pm

Jordan MacKampa 10pm - 10:40pm

Porridge Radio 11pm - 11:40pm

Kokoroko 12am - 12:40am

Marsicans 1am - 1:40am

Saturday March 21 2pm - 6pm

British Music @ SXSW presents

Free show by RSVP

Jordan MacKampa 2:10pm - 2:40pm

Pizzagirl 3pm - 3:30pm

The Dunts 3:50pm - 4:20pm

Tim Burgess 4:40pm - 5:10pm

King Nun 5:30pm - 6pm

Saturday March 21 8pm - 2am

BBC Music presents

In association with PPL & PRS for Music

Official SXSW Showcase

Rosie Lowe 8pm - 8:40pm

Jadu Heart 9pm - 9:40pm

Lauran Hibberd 10pm - 10:40pm

Dry Cleaning 11pm - 11:40pm

Larkins 12am - 12:40am

The Sherlocks 1am - 1:40am