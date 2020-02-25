British Music Embassy reveals full SXSW line-up

The British Music Embassy has unveiled the full SXSW 2020 line-up.
The official UK residency at SXSW will host events and showcases during the convention, which runs from March 13-22.
King Nun, Lauran Hibberd, Larkins and The Sherlocks (pictured) are among the latest additions.
There will be 13 SXSW showcases featuring more than 60 performances in partnership with AIM, BBC Music, the BPI, the Department for International Trade (DIT), Belfast City Council, PPL, PRS for Music and PRS Foundation.
The full line-up at the British Music Embassy is below:
Sunday March 15 7:30pm - 11:00pm
British Music @ SXSW presents
Bess Atwell 8:00pm - 8:30pm
The Wandering Hearts 8:50pm - 9:20pm
Hardwicke Circus 9:40pm - 10:10pm
Chainska Brassika 10:30pm - 11:00pm
Monday March 16 8pm - 2am
DIY Magazine presents
In association with Ticketmaster New Music
Official SXSW Showcase
Shopping 8pm - 8:40pm
Walt Disco 9pm - 9:40pm
King Nun 10pm - 10:40pm
Nasty Cherry 11pm - 11:40pm
Crows 12am - 12:40am
HMLTD 1am - 1:40am
Tuesday March 17 8pm - 2am
ATC Live presents
In association with PPL & PRS for Music
Official SXSW Showcase
Fenne Lily 8pm - 8:40pm
Algiers 9pm - 9:40pm
Sorry 10pm - 10:40pm
Los Bitchos 11pm - 11:40pm
Black Country New Road 12am - 12:40am
Pom Poko 1am - 1:40am
Wednesday March 18 2pm - 6pm
British Music @ SXSW presents
Free show by RSVP
Childcare 2:10pm - 2:40pm
Babeheaven 3pm - 3:30pm
Miro Shot 3:50pm - 4:20pm
Far Caspian 4:40pm - 5:10pm
LIFE 5:30pm - 6pm
Wednesday March 18 8pm - 2am
BBC Radio 6 Music presents
In association with the BPI
Official SXSW Showcase
Special Guests (acoustic) 8pm - 8:20pm
Bang Bang Romeo 9pm - 9:40pm
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs 10pm - 10:40pm
Jehnny Beth 11pm - 11:40pm
The Murder Capital 12am - 12:40am
Beabadoobee 1am - 1:40am
Thursday March 19 2pm - 6pm
Output Belfast presents
Free show by RSVP
Gross Net 2:10pm - 2:30pm
Pat Dam Smyth 2:50pm - 3:10pm
Lilla Vargen 3:30pm - 3:50pm
Wood Burning Savages 4:10pm - 4:30pm
Ryan McMullan 4:50pm - 5:10pm
Ryan Vail and Elma Orkestra 5:30pm - 6pm
Thursday March 19 8pm - 2am
BBC Music Introducing presents
In association with PRSF
Official SXSW Showcase
Self Esteem 8pm - 8:40pm
Aaron Smith 9pm - 9:40pm
Knucks 10pm - 10:40pm
Arlo Parks 11pm - 11:40pm
The Orielles 12am - 12:40am
Steam Down 1am - 1:40am
Friday March 20 2pm - 6pm
British Music @ SXSW presents
Free show by RSVP
Siobhan Wilson 2:10pm - 2:40pm
Rosie Lowe 3pm - 3:30pm
Shygirl 3:50pm - 4:20pm
Weird Milk 4:40pm - 5:10pm
PVA 5:30pm - 6pm
Friday March 20 8pm - 2am
BBC Music Introducing presents
In association with AIM
Official SXSW Showcase
Bess Atwell 8pm - 8:40pm
Liz Lawrence 9pm - 9:40pm
Jordan MacKampa 10pm - 10:40pm
Porridge Radio 11pm - 11:40pm
Kokoroko 12am - 12:40am
Marsicans 1am - 1:40am
Saturday March 21 2pm - 6pm
British Music @ SXSW presents
Free show by RSVP
Jordan MacKampa 2:10pm - 2:40pm
Pizzagirl 3pm - 3:30pm
The Dunts 3:50pm - 4:20pm
Tim Burgess 4:40pm - 5:10pm
King Nun 5:30pm - 6pm
Saturday March 21 8pm - 2am
BBC Music presents
In association with PPL & PRS for Music
Official SXSW Showcase
Rosie Lowe 8pm - 8:40pm
Jadu Heart 9pm - 9:40pm
Lauran Hibberd 10pm - 10:40pm
Dry Cleaning 11pm - 11:40pm
Larkins 12am - 12:40am
The Sherlocks 1am - 1:40am