Broadwick launches US venture with TCE Presents

Venues and culture group Broadwick has teamed with New York event design company TCE Presents on a new US venture.

The two independent music promoters will be combining forces for a series of projects to be announced. The transatlantic partnership will lead to brand new experiences in North America.

“With more information to be revealed soon, this will be one of the brightest unions of expertise the events industry has seen in recent years, taking the live landscape into a brand new space,” said a statement. More information on the first project will follow in April.

The team at the Broadwick Live division – which develops, programmes, markets and produces audiovisual shows globally – spoke to Music Week earlier this year following the launch of the Drumsheds venue in north London.

Executives indicated in that interview that there were plans for international expansion.

Broadwick Live also operates and programmes events and venues including Field Day festival, Silverworks Island in Docklands, The Beams in the Royal Docks and Depot Mayfield in Manchester, home to The Warehouse Project.

In New York over the last decade, TCE Presents has created large-scale events in and outside the city under a portfolio of event brands led by the house and techno-focused Teksupport. TCE Presents produces over 150 shows per year including fashion and corporate activations.

Teksupport produces the US editions of overseas brands such as CircoLoco and Time Warp, and produces shows with headlining artists including Michael Bibi, Justice: Live, Peggy Gou, Solomun, Honey Dijon, John Summit, and more.

Since being established in 2010, Broadwick has become a key player in electronic music, arts and space management in the UK. The company has acquired 30-plus venues and entertainment spaces, selling in excess of one million tickets a year. It has developed venues and events including Printworks London, Drumsheds, Depot Mayfield, Magazine, Field Day and more.

Outside of their music-led projects, Broadwick’s spaces feature fashion shows, corporate events, filming and more.