Broadwick Live partners with venues on new music initiative

Broadwick Live has launched a new music initiative in partnership with London venues including Studio 338, Night Tales Loft, Electric Brixton and Phonox.

Broadwick Live Presents will commence in October with the aim of fostering up-and-coming talent and contributing to club culture.

The curation and delivery team behind the initiative work on venues and events including Printworks, Drumsheds, Beams, Field Day Festival and more.

“This new endeavour aims to engage venues operating at all levels across the capital, plus a range of artists from emerging names through to established acts,” said a statement. “Broadwick Live Presents will connect the dots in a new way, with shows that encourage exploration, collaboration and development. This new venture showcases a genuine commitment to the next generation of talent and the venues that provide a vital space for artists at different stages of their creative career.”

With concerns about the health of the night-time economy, BWL said it hopes to use their position to “contribute to the scene and keep dance music culture moving forward”.

The programme will explore music ranging from drum & bass and disco to techno and garage.

This will involve us hosting events across our favourite London venues, all of which are equally committed to pushing the dance music scene forward Jeff Gray

Confirmed gigs include Otik playing a live set at Peckham’s Carpet Shop, D.O.D taking over South London venue Phonox (pictured), and Nils Hoffmann performing at Electric Brixton.

In East London, Broadwick Live will collaborate with warehouse venue E1 for a show with Tita Lau, while St John’s Hackney will host London-based DJ and producer Hitty.

Jeff Gray, Broadwick Live head of music, said: “With one eye firmly on the future, our Broadwick Live Presents events reflect our passion and dedication towards ensuring the most exciting emerging talent in electronic music achieve their potential. This will involve us hosting events across our favourite London venues, all of which are equally committed to pushing the dance music scene forward. We can’t wait to get started…”

Matt Wickings, head of music, Corsica Studios/Carpet Shop, said: "It’s great to see Broadwick Live supporting not only up-and-coming grassroots artists but established grassroots venues as well, ensuring that the current London electronic music ecosystem can support itself and continue to thrive."

Mike Weller, head of music, Electric Brixton, said: “Electric Brixton is a platform for new and established artists so it only feels natural for us to partner with Broadwick Live, a company at the forefront of the electronic music scene in the capital. We're looking forward to welcoming shows of their new music series to SW2.”

BROADWICK PRESENTS SHOWS

Swim – Carpet Shop (October 3)

D.O.D – Phonox (October 5)

Otik Live – Carpet Shop (October 10)

Tita Lau – E1 (October 11)

Hitty – St Johns Hackney (November 30)

Nils Hoffmann – Electric Brixton (December 7)