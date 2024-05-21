Broadwick Live & TCE Presents to launch Brooklyn Storehouse venue

Broadwick Live & TCE Presents have unveiled the first major project of their newly formed transatlantic partnership.

New collaborative venue Brooklyn Storehouse is a 104,000 sq ft venue that will formally open this month at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The venue will be continuously reconfigured and transformed to create an array of spatial environments for arts and entertainment. The fully customisable space will feature complete set builds, fashion shows, experience-led music shows, immersive art exhibitions, summits and brand activations.

Brooklyn Storehouse is set to host DJs and live music acts, with upcoming concerts slated to be headlined by Justice, Charlotte de Witte and Eric Prydz. More shows are slated to be announced in the coming weeks. The venue has already hosted a runway show for Ralph Lauren.

Brooklyn Storehouse’s industrial legacy will be preserved through its aesthetic of original raw concrete floors, exposed brick and metalwork. The former shipbuilding hub’s waterfront location affords New York City skyline views.

“As a native New Yorker, born in the boroughs, creating something at this scale in this location, that will bring jobs and world class culture into the heart of Brooklyn, is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Rob Toma, founder TCE Presents. “As independents, Broadwick and TCE have shared a similar approach in looking to create incredible experiences in iconic locations, and I believe our partnership will develop spaces that set a new standard across pan-America.”

“We are committed to repurposing industrial spaces in an unexpected way that honours their past and creates lasting value for local areas and communities,” said Luke Huxham, director – development & place at Broadwick Group. “The Brooklyn Navy Yard has a history that dates back to 1801, and we couldn’t be prouder to contribute to its legacy, working in partnership with The Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation to generate jobs and economic impact for the city. Brooklyn Storehouse is an impressive hybrid home for culture. The top goal of our development is that it becomes a global institution and urban landmark. We strive to provide visitors with a broad range of experiences and content that will stick with them on an emotional level.”

"The Brooklyn Navy Yard is pleased to partner with Broadwick and TCE to bring a new cultural events space in the heart of Brooklyn that will host a range of events from live music and art exhibitions to fashion shows and corporate events,” said Lindsay Greene, Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation president and CEO. “We’re excited to have this new entertainment venue online at the Yard in a manner that will add to our reputation as a unique public asset that is centered on growing industry, creating jobs and generating citywide economic impact.”

Broadwick’s presence in the electronic music, arts and space management has seen them acquire 30-plus venues and entertainment spaces, selling in excess of one million tickets per year. Venues include Printworks London, Drumsheds, Depot Mayfield, Magazine, Field Day and more. Outside of their music-led projects, Broadwick’s spaces feature immersion art exhibitions, fashion shows, corporate events, filming and celebrations.

TCE Presents has pioneered large-scale events in and outside New York City at venues under a portfolio of event brands led by the house and techno-focused Teksupport. TCE Presents produces more than 150 shows per year including fashion and corporate activations as well as the US editions of overseas brands such as CircoLoco and Time Warp.

Broadwick and TCE Presents are also supported by Rockstar Games, who are strategic investment partners in Broadwick, and collaborate with TCE Presents on a wide array of events, as well as the Circoloco Records music label.