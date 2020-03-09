BTS to play two Twickenham Stadium shows on summer 2020 tour

BTS will play Twickenham Stadium as part of the summer 2020 European leg of their Map Of The Soul tour.

The dates at the home of English Rugby Union take place on July 3 and 4, while the Korean group will also play Rotterdam's Feyenoord Stadium (8), Berlin's Olympiastadion (11 and 12) and Barcelona's Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys (17 and 18).

Tickets go on general sale on March 20, and follow last year's world tour which sold out four stadium gigs in Europe in a matter of minutes.

Twickenham have been keen to expand its summer concert offering for some time and while club stadiums in London remain available, this summer Wembley is hosting matches for UEFA's European Championships and so is currently only hosting The Eagles and Boyzone in late August.

BTS recently scored the fastest-selling album of the year so far with Map Of The Soul: 7.