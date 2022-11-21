Burna Boy to play London Stadium in 2023

Burna Boy is to play London Stadium next summer.

Robomagic Live and Coko Bar announced that Burna Boy’s Love, Damini Stadium concert will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Tickets are on sale at 10am on November 25.

According to the announcement, Burna Boy is set to become the first ever African artist to headline a UK stadium.

Burna Boy, who starred on the cover of Music Week in 2022, said “London Stadium is going to be my fairground! I’ve been told that I couldn’t achieve anything because of where I came from. I hope this can show people that when you have a dream it doesn’t matter where you’ve come from, your dream can come true. This is going to be legendary, it’s history and I can’t wait for you all to be a part of that.”

Rob Hallett, CEO at Robomagic Live and Ropo Akin, CEO at Coko Bar, said in a joint statement: “Together with our partners at Cokobar we are proud to bring the spectacle that is a Burna Boy show, to London Stadium for the very first time. Not sure London is ready for this!”

With a capacity of 60,000, the London Stadium show will be Burna Boy’s largest solo audience. He has previously performed to sold-out crowds at Wembley Arena, in November 2019 and at The O2 Arena, London in August 2021.

Graham Gilmore, CEO of London Stadium, said: “Here at London Stadium we are always looking to break new ground with our live events, so we are honoured to host the debut UK Stadium show for Burna Boy. It will be a landmark first for him or any solo African artist here in the UK, so it promises to be a special night at the Stadium next June!”.

American Express cardmembers get early access to presale tickets from November 23.

