Burna Boy to return for London Stadium show in 2024

Burna Boy will return to the London Stadium next summer as part of the I Told Them… Tour.

It follows a triumphant sell-out show at the venue in June 2023, which made Burna Boy the first African artist to headline a UK stadium. The Nigerian superstar was joined by Stormzy, Dave, J Hus and Popcaan.

The Grammy-winning artist has since scored his first UK No.1 album with I Told Them… debuting at the summit.

Burna Boy said: “London holds a special place in my heart, the energy and love from my fans here is unmatched. I'm thrilled to be returning to the London Stadium on June 29, 2024, after the incredible show we had earlier this year. It's always an honour to perform for my UK fans, and this time, we're going bigger and better. Get ready, we're about to make history once again!”

Apple Music Live exclusively streamed Burna Boy’s 2023 London Stadium show as part of their live performance series. Burna Boy also sold-out stadiums in Paris, Arnhem and New York City, he is set to return to these and other regions in 2024 as part of the I Told Them… Tour.

It’s been amazing to be a part of Burna Boy’s vision and for us to help fulfil part of his dreams Ropo Akin

Ropo Akin, CEO of Whytelion/Coko Bar, said: “We have watched Burna Boy from when he started his journey with us back in 2014. It’s been amazing to be a part of Burna Boy’s vision and for us to help fulfil part of his dreams. It’s been an honour to be alongside his inspiring journey. He is a model talent that any promoter would want to work with, and we have now become family.”

Graham Gilmore, CEO of London Stadium, said: “Following the phenomenal success of Burna Boy’s record-breaking 2023 show, we are delighted to welcome the artist back to London Stadium for 2024. It was a privilege to be the first stadium to host an African solo artist here in the UK and we look forward to another incredible show next year, to add to our amazing summer schedule for 2024.”

Tickets are on sale at 10am from Friday, November 24. O2 or Virgin Media Broadband customers get Priority Tickets ahead of the general release from Wednesday November 22.

PHOTO: Kai Tsehay