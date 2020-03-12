C2C Festival 2020 postponed amid Coronavirus concerns

Today (March 12) C2C Festival has announced its 2020 edition has been postponed. The festival was set to return for its eighth year from March 13 – 15 March 2020 at The O2 London, 3Arena Dublin, The SSE Hydro.

Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Luke Combs were due to headline.

An official statement read:

Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 and the changing nature of travel policies in other countries alongside possible extended future restrictions, it is with regret that Country to Country Festival 2020 – London, Dublin and Glasgow – is being postponed. Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their tickets. More information will be announced in the coming days on the rescheduled event. Thank you all for your understanding and patience at this very difficult time. C2C and its organisers apologise wholeheartedly for the time to work through the issues to get this statement out.

The news follows the announcement earlier in the day that C2C’s CMA Songwriters Series was cancelled.

Music Week is monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 spread around the globe on the biz, which today has included tour cancellations by The Who and Avril Lavigne. Updates from the impact of the outbreak will appear here.