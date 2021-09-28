CAA acquiring ICM Partners

CAA has announced a deal to acquire rival ICM Partners in a blockbuster move in the talent agency world.

The agreement "will create deeper, broader, and more competitive opportunities for clients in the ever-evolving entertainment, media, and sports landscapes".

ICM brings to CAA a global roster of artists in film, television, music, comedy, theater, games, politics, and podcasting.

“The strategic combination of CAA and ICM bolsters our collective resources, expertise, and relationships to deliver even more opportunities for our world-class clients to build their careers and their brands across multiple disciplines and platforms in an evolving marketplace," said CAA’s Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane, and Richard Lovett. "Our strong financial position enables us to continue to expand and diversify our businesses, with service and representation remaining central to what we do and who we are.

"We’re fortunate to have a partner in ICM who shares our commitment to the widest and most inclusive vision possible for what our clients and company can accomplish together.”

Together, we will build upon our accomplishments and entrepreneurial spirit, and continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the best interests of our clients Chris Silbermann, ICM Partners

US-based ICM aligned with the UK's Primary Talent International last year. Primary Talent has a roster of over 900 music clients including Alt-J, Daft Punk, Dave, Lana Del Rey, Noel Gallagher, Patti Smith, Phoenix, The 1975 and The Cure, while Stormzy departed Primary for CAA earlier this year.

CAA's roster includes AC/DC, Ariana Grande, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruce Springsteen, Harry Styles, the Spice Girls, Green Day and Muse.



“We’re thrilled to partner and combine forces with the talented CAA team,” said ICM’s Chris Silbermann, who will join CAA’s shareholder board. “Together, we will build upon our accomplishments and entrepreneurial spirit, and continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the best interests of our clients, as well as empowering new, diverse voices within the industry.”