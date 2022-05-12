CAA appoints agents in London and Nashville

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has announced the promotions of both Jacob Lapidus and Daniel Rais to agent in its global music touring area.

CAA’s award-winning music touring division represents artists across genres, from rock, pop, alternative, country, and dance music, to Latin, and hip-hop/R&B.

Daniel Rais, based in London, joined CAA as an assistant in 2017. He works on brand partnerships and event bookings for leading artists including David Guetta, Tems and Charli XCX, among others.

Jacob Lapidus, based in Nashville, began his career at CAA in 2016 as an assistant. He works with Moon Taxi, Illiterate Light, The 502s, 49 Winchester, STS9, Charley Crockett, and Wilder Woods, among others.

Within its touring division, CAA books more than 30,000 music and comedy shows each year, as well as more than 1,000 corporate and private engagements annually.

CAA’s music brand partnerships department develops strategic campaigns and partnerships with worldwide brands for leading music artists.

The agency also maintains an in-house music marketing department that works with promoters, labels, managers and venues to create opportunities for clients across sponsorship, ticketing, digital initiatives, and more.