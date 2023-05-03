CAA appoints Kal Jhugroo to electronic music division

Kal Jhugroo has joined Creative Artists Agency (CAA) as an agent in the music touring department.

Jhugroo will be based in the agency’s London office.

He has joined CAA from Underground Artists, the DJ agency he founded. His clients include Hannah Laing, Cristoph, Majestic, Martin Ikin, MistaJam and Iglesias, among others.

Early signings included Solardo, Cloonee, Detlef, Lauren Lo Sung, Jamie Roy, Mason Maynard and Third Son.

Jhugroo will specifically work within CAA’s electronic music division, dubbed “Team Disco”. The dance sector is seeing a boom, as confirmed by the annual IMS Business Report.

CAA’s electronic division represents acts including David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, Róisín Murphy, The Chainsmokers, Robin Schulz, Oliver Heldens, Pretty Lights, Lee Burridge, Hugel, Jonas Blue, Paul Kalkbrenner, Meduza, Purple Disco Machine, Guy Gerber, Alok, Monolink, Vintage Culture, as well as emerging artists such as Cloonee, Eli Brown, Sara Landry, Joplyn and Layla Benitez.

Jhugroo began his career in finance, studying accountancy at university and working in the field for several years. He realised his true passion for music and began organising club nights in Manchester.