CAA completes acquisition of ICM Partners

CAA (Creative Artists Agency) has completed its acquisition of rival talent agency ICM Partners.

The deal was first announced in September 2021. It has now closed following a competition probe by the US regulator.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the deal was valued at $750 million. It puts CAA in a more powerful position as it competes with WME and UTA. Its clients include Dua Lipa (Americas), Ariana Grande and AC/DC (ex-Australia).

In the UK, co-head Emma Banks founded the US agency’s London office, which represents artists including Harry Styles, who just played UK stadium shows, Stormzy and Becky Hill. ICM acquired the UK's Primary Talent International in 2021, bringing in a roster of over 900 music clients.

CAA said that the combined company will have some 3,200 employees, in 25 countries. Around 425 ICM employees will join CAA.

“Today marks a new chapter in the history of our company, positioning us better than ever to deliver extraordinary opportunities for many of the world’s preeminent artists, athletes, thought leaders, brands, and organisations in entertainment, sports, and culture,” said CAA leaders Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane and Richard Lovett in a joint statement. “We are thrilled to welcome our new ICM colleagues to CAA, and look forward to combining their expertise, relationships, and resources with those of our agents and executives around the world.”

“Combining with the best-in-class agency to build an even greater representation company for our clients and our colleagues is the core strategic reason for this move,” added ICM’s Chris Silbermann and Ted Chervin. “We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about our future together, and are energised by the sophisticated, forward-thinking representation we offer clients. This is the ideal next step for our companies.”

