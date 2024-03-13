CAA Elevate training programme graduates promoted in London office

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has promoted Lola Castillo Murphy, Hugh Parsons and Matthew Rutledge to the role of agent in the music touring department.

Murphy and Parsons (pictured), who are both based in London, were promoted after completing CAA’s Elevate training and practical development curriculum. The programme has an emphasis on “entrepreneurialism, inclusion, curiosity, collaboration, service and a growth mindset.” according to CAA.

“Building upon the rich heritage of the agency’s historical training programme, and reimagined for today’s rapidly changing world, CAA Elevate is designed to cultivate best practices, encourage innovation, foster global strategic thinking, and nurture the talents of CAA’s agents and executives in training,” said a statement.

Murphy began her career as an intern in The Agency Group (now part of UTA) in 2014, before joining CAA in 2015 as a general department assistant. She proceeded to work with Jon Ollier, Rebecca Nichols, Ben Coles, Emma Banks and Mike Greek. Murphy was promoted to coordinator in 2022, before being accepted to Elevate in 2023.

Hugh Parsons began his career at Island Records in 2016, where he worked in their marketing team. In 2017, he joined CAA as an assistant to Laura Newton, and subsequently to Ben Kouijzer and Jen Hammel. He was accepted into Elevate in 2022 and promoted to coordinator in 2023.

Based in Nashville, Matthew Rutledge held positions at The Agency Coalition and Agency For The Performing Arts before joining CAA as an assistant to Brian Waymire in 2021.

He was promoted to booking professional for the agency’s country fairs and festivals division within the music touring department in 2023.