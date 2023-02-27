CAA hires agent Beckie Sugden

Beckie Sugden has joined Creative Artists Agency (CAA) as an agent in the music touring department.

Sugden will be based in the agency’s London office.

She joins CAA from Primary Talent International. Her client roster includes artists such as Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals, Noname, Mick Jenkins, T-Pain, Ghostemane, Mac Ayres, Soulection, and Joe Kay, among many others.

“We are thrilled to have Beckie join our team and contribute her talents to the work we do for our artists,” said Emma Banks, co-head of international touring/co-head of CAA London. “She has a proven track record for success in the representation business and, in just a couple of days, has become an integral part of the CAA team here in London.”

Sugden previously worked at X-ray Touring. She also spent five years at The Agency Group (UTA) and WME. She began her career in live music as the founder of her own agency, Mixedtape.

Sugden has been nominated for Agent of the Year at the ILMC Arthur Awards, and is a regular speaker/panel chair at major music conferences in the UK and Europe. She has also been regularly involved with the Palestine Music Expo.

Sidelined from her daily work by the pandemic, Sugden trained with St. John Ambulance as a volunteer vaccinator. She has since volunteered across multiple sites in the UK and has administered hundreds of vaccines.