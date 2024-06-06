CAA names Emma Banks, Darryl Eaton and Rick Roskin as co-heads of global touring

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has appointed Emma Banks, Darryl Eaton and Rick Roskin to co-heads of global touring.

The trio will oversee the department’s continued global growth and its more than 340 employees across music, comedy and podcast touring, brand partnerships, tour marketing, private events and crossover opportunities in film, television and books.

The newly named heads, all long-time senior members of the leadership team, will build upon CAA veteran Rob Light’s more than 25 years as head of global touring. Light was recently named as CAA managing director. He has recently signed a long-term contract to remain at CAA, as have all the managing directors.

“With the most talented team of agents ever at one agency, and serving the most influential artists in the world, we see unlimited opportunities ahead,” said Roskin, Eaton and Banks in a statement. “The live business has never been stronger nor had more momentum, and artists have never had more ways to express themselves and grow their careers, making this an absolutely incredible time to help chart CAA’s path for the future.

“We’re fortunate to have shared in the success, stability and uniquely strong culture that the department has enjoyed under Rob’s outstanding leadership. Our vision, and commitment moving forward, is to foster cutting-edge ideas that drive the market and ensure that CAA remains the most exciting and empowering agency for the industry’s best agents and artists to thrive.”

Emma Banks won The Strat at the Music Week Awards 2023. She features in the latest edition of Music Week in our report on the UK festival market.

Furthermore, CAA won the Live Music Agency trophy at the Music Week Awards 2024 last month.

With employees in Los Angeles, Nashville, London, New York, Austin, Miami, and Toronto, CAA’s global touring department includes clients The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, John Mayer, Rüfüs Du Sol, Jelly Roll, Kelly Clarkson, Blink-182, Kelsea Ballerini, Peso Pluma, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Trevor Noah, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and David Guetta.

In the past year, CAA has booked more than 38,000 shows. The company has also made agent hires and added new clients, including Shawn Mendes, My Chemical Romance, Janet Jackson, Cody Johnson, Koe Wetzel, The 1975 and Bleachers, among many others.

As an industry trailblazer, Emma Banks co-led the agency’s now 60-person London music office since joining CAA in 2006.

In addition to her new leadership position in touring, she serves on CAA’s internal agency board that focuses on the company’s culture of service, collaboration and excellence. In addition to The Strat last year, she was the first female executive to receive the MITS (Music Industry Trust) Award in 2018. Banks serves on the board of Nordoff Robbins as chair.

Eaton and Roskin became co-heads of contemporary music for North America in 2015, running the day-to-day operations of the North American touring department and supporting more than 100 agents and 280 employees.

Eaton, who joined CAA’s post room in 1991, has played a key role in the department’s expansion, leading its efforts to launch and grow its electronic, Latin and hip-hop/R&B divisions.

Roskin began his career at CAA and has worked in the touring department for 35 years. He was an original member of CAA’s internal agency board, formed in 2020, and was part of the company’s leadership group that completed the integration of talent agency ICM.

“CAA remains the dominant music and comedy touring agency thanks to a profoundly deep culture of collaboration, innovation, and unyielding devotion to clients,” said Rob Light. “For years, Darryl, Rick and Emma have been extraordinary partners to me in leading our touring group in North America and London, respectively. I am immensely proud of all that we have achieved to date and look forward to what they will create in the years ahead. Along with my new strategic responsibilities, I look forward to continuing to sign and empower great artists, creatively build long-term careers, and mentor young executives.”

“Rick, Darryl and Emma have long been among the most talented and widely admired leaders in the industry, not to mention three of the best agents in the world,” added CAA co-chairman and CEO Bryan Lourd. “The leadership role they each already play at CAA has earned them deep respect and trust among our colleagues across all departments.”

