Camden Courtyard open-air venue to open this summer

Camden Town in London is getting a new open-air venue this summer.

The 300-capacity Camden Courtyard will open on July 4 and combine a live music programme with a food and drinks offering, including pizza, dumplings and cocktails.

The new open air space is from the owners of the Electric Ballroom and is built on newly repurposed land beside the historic music venue. It was designed and built by Fables Creative, who are responsible for building stages at Gala, Gottwood and Waterworks Festivals.

“For the best part of a century, Electric Ballroom has been a venue which showcases the most exciting of musical movements and Camden Courtyard is the next step in our story,” said Kate Fuller, owner, Camden Courtyard and Electric Ballroom. “The venue will offer something new for Camden, an area that has surprisingly few open-air locations for drinking, dining and dancing. We’re working with a great selection of forward thinking promoters, DJs and food & drink brands and we can’t wait to welcome new faces and regulars alike.”

Camden Courtyard has been kitted out with a high-spec Martin Audio sound system and the venue can be covered during bad weather.

Musically it will feature a curated mix of live acts, DJs, bands and club brands including FreeFromSleep, UKG Brunch, Midnight Runners, Colorize and Ketoloco.