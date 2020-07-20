Camden Market to host UK's first series of public live music events since lockdown

Camden Market is set to host the UK’s first series of public live music events since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Eight ticketed, free open-air weekend performances will run from this Saturday (July 25) through to August 16, under the banner Camden Unlocked. A single act will perform each Friday, Saturday or Sunday afternoon, with semi-acoustic sets planned from Miles Kane, Shaun Escoffery, Stone Foundation, Sons of Pitches, Newton Faulkner, John Power, Mae Muller and The Puppini Sisters, along with DJ sets by Don Letts, Shiine On and Solar Radio.

Camden Market is working with Xfm founder and NME Radio station manager Sammy Jacob and live agent Neil O’Brien to produce the "eclectic" series of live events at the Stables Market Amphitheatre.

“Having watched the economy, and specifically the live industry being decimated, the idea of sitting around and doing nothing was not an option," said Jacob (pictured). "I was keen to make sure as soon as conditions permitted we were able to return to some form of live music normality.

"The key was to find a suitable location that met government guidelines, without severely impacting the experience. Being based in Camden Market the answer was right there in front of me – the Stables Market Amphitheatre with its open-air controlled space, and inbuilt audience dividers in the form of handrails that run down the length of the stepped theatre. I called Neil O’Brien, who took a look and got it immediately. Camden Market were also rapidly onboard providing financial support, in addition to providing free retail space in support of the Music Venue Trust.”

Free Ticket entry will be limited to 150 per day, on a first come, first served basis. Further information including ticket registration details can be found at www.camdenmarket.com/unlocked. The government gave the go-ahead for outdoor shows to resume with social distancing earlier this month.



“I am incredibly excited to help programme the artists appearing at one of the first live music events to take place in London for over three months," said O'Brien. "The artists involved have been absolutely brilliant and extremely supportive – reflecting the diverse nature of what Camden Market has to offer. It’s great to be able to get everyone safely back together, to enjoy the power of good music and good times.”

Social distancing will be implemented and the wearing of facemasks is encouraged. There will also be hand sanitiser dispensers available throughout the area.

Camden Unlocked dates:

Saturday 25 July Miles Kane

Sunday 26 July Shaun Escoffery + Solar Radio DJ Set

Friday 31 July Sons of Pitches

Saturday 1 August Newton Faulkner + Don Letts DJ Set

Friday 7 August John Power + Shiine On DJ Set

Saturday 8 August Stone Foundation

Saturday 15 August Mae Muller

Sunday 16 August Pupinni Sisters